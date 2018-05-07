Reno Omokri, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-aide has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to honour the late President Musa Ya’Adua.





The Unites States-based Pastor, said Buhari had failed to honour Yar’Adua because he was defeated by the late President in 2007.





Yar’Adua died eight years ago after batting an undisclosed ailment.





In a tweet, Omokri, a known critic of the current government, said only Jonathan had continued to remember the late president.





“Umaru Yar’adua was from Katsina state, like Buhari, yet not once since he became President has Buhari remembered or honoured him either with a statement or tribute. Just because Yar’adua defeated him in 2007.





“It is only Jonathan, who has never forgotten Yar’Adua year in year out,” he tweeted.





Jonathan had on Saturday said Nigeria was blessed to have had a President like Yar’Adua.