Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says former Vice President Abubakar Atiku is the best presidential material for Nigeria in 2019.Onuesoke, who was in Atiku ’s entourage to the10th anniversary symposium of the late Sen. Abraham Adesanya held at Muson Center, Lagos, told journalists that Nigeria needs an intelligent and an experienced man like Atiku Abubakar to steer her affairs.He said Atiku was not a saint like every human being, stressing that in the former VP, there was hope and better future for Nigerians. Onuesoke pointed out that one thing that made the ‘Turaki of Adamawa’ stand out among other leaders was his ability to identify talent, competence and consistency on key national issues, adding that Atiku seemed to understand Nigeria but the nation had not been able to understand him.Onuesoke, who described himself as “an unapologetic Atikuist”, recalled that, as Vice President, Atiku advocated the creation of the Ministry of Niger Delta to fast-track development in then troubled region which the late President Yar’Adua later adopted as a key leg of his seven-point agenda.