Veteran music duo, Mad Melon and Mountain Black popularly known as 'Danfo Drivers' have finally reacted to Tekno's latest song 'Jogodo' where he sampled their 2008 song 'Kpolongo'.





According to the veterans, Tekno sampled their material without their consent or even reaching out to them and they are quite angry.





Danfo Drivers in an interview with Wazobia TV revealed that they were not pleased with Tekno’s action and ​promised to take it on him if they see him.





Speaking in pidgin English, they said: “Tekno dey make us vex. You know why we dey vex? You just come dey carry person music dey go dey sing.





“Why Tekno go do that kain thing. E no good.





“If you wan do something, you go call the people dem wey get am, tell them say see wetin I wan do. We will now plan and do it.





“Tekno dey owe us money. If I catch am, Tekno no go like me o.”





​See video…