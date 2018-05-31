The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered him to redouble his efforts towards tackling the killings in Nigeria.





Idris made the disclosure while assuring Nigerians that the farmers/herdsmen crisis and other security challenges in the country would soon be over.





He spoke yesterday at the official handover of 150 operational vehicles to the police by Dangote Foundation.





The police boss insisted that efforts of the police in crime prevention were already yielding the desired results.





He said: “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated me to redouble the police crime prevention and detection strategies, to ensure that the situation is brought under control.





“In that regard and in compliance with the directive of Mr. President, the commissioners of police of the states and their supervisory Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police have been directed to ensure an immediate end to the challenges. This is by deployment full police crime fighting arsenal at their disposal.”