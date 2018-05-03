 We’ll pass 2018 budget next week, say reps | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » We’ll pass 2018 budget next week, say reps

3:58 PM 0
A+ A-

The house of representatives says the 2018 appropriation bill will be passed next week.


Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the house, announced this while briefing national assembly correspondents on Thursday.

He said the budget would be laid before the lawmakers on Tuesday and passed within the week.

“By next week, everything about the budget will be treated and passed,” he said.

More to follow…

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top