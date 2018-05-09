Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, has mockingly told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hire Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state for its primary scheduled to hold on Friday.





Okowa chaired the committee that conducted the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, on Tuesday.





Aspirants and observers had described the exercise as transparent and credible.





In his remarks at the close of the exercise, Fayose said he would keep Okowa in the state till Friday so he could help the APC with their primary election.





“We will keep Okowa here till Friday to help APC, if not they will not have any candidate. They will still continue to beat themselves,” he said.





“They can’t conduct congresses, they do not represent the minds of the masses.”





Reacting, however, Okowa said he is not part of the APC and cannot help them with their primary.





“I decline to conduct the primary for APC. They need me back in Delta,” he said.





APC primary election which was conducted last Saturday by Tanko Al-Madura, governor of Nasarawa state, was marred by violence.