Senator Dino Melaye has defected from the ruling party, APC to the opposition party, PDP.





Welcoming him to PDP, fellow Senator Ben Murray Brue tweeted, 'Great to have @dino_melaye at the @NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good - no trauma or intimidation whatsoever'.

as far as he is concerned, Dino Melaye is still a member of the APC. Saraki said this shortly after Dino announced his defection to the opposition party this morning.





Saraki who was laughing after Dino announced his defection, said Senator Melaye remains a member of the ruling party. He added that Melaye will be allowed to temporarily seat among the opposition for now. Dino had asked that his seat be moved to the aisle where members of the opposition usually seat in the chambers.

Meanwhile, the senate president, Bukola Saraki has said that