President Muhammadu Buhari last night urged the Southwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to take the mission to rescue Ekiti from the opposition Peoples Democratic Partry (PDP) seriously.The President spoke during a dinner with them at the State House in Abuja.He urged party members to work together and assured the people of his support.He told the group that as he promised, he would not interfere in the internal affairs of the party at any level.Former APC Interim Chairman Chief Bisi Akande said: “We are politicians. We have election in Ekiti on July 14th and we came to get some inspiration, presidential inspiration.“Ekiti belongs to APC and the progressives from the beginning. But, unfortunately, it slipped in 2014 because there was some mishandling. So this time, we are all going to queue behind our party so that we can win the state back come July 14.”To the Ekiti people, he said: “We will only tell them to avoid belonging to an unpopular party, a party that will not allow Ekiti to develop. And they should belong to the APC.”The meeting, which started around 8.30p.m at the new Banquet Hall, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun, Chief Akande and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.The party’s governorship candidate Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the runner-up in the primary, Chief Segun Oni, also attended the meeting.Governors Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura, who conducted the primary, also attended.There wers also some federal lawmakers, ministers and stakeholders.