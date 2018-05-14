The House of Representatives chairman of Committee on Works, Toby Okechukwu, yesterday said there was need for the Federal Government to approve a complete engineering procurement construction, EPC, contract to perfect the second Niger Bridge.Okechukwu made this disclosure in a chat with Vanguard, noting that “ when a contract is awarded in phases, it prolongs the perfection of such a project.The Enugu Lawmaker representing Aninri Awgu Oji River Federal Constituency, under the platform of PDP explained that:”The Second Niger Bridge actually has gone through a lot of processes and as at 2017, it was fairly controversial and that was because, there was no framework of expenditure on the bridge.“We had early works one, early works two, early works three, then early works four was coming up and these were piecemeal awards of contract.“So, even when you complete early works four which is going to be completed by June, you cannot do any further expenditure on the bridge because there is no contract on it and our position is you do not handle projects that way. You must know the total cost of a project for you to be able to effectively plan for its completion.“There is no PPP on it, so it is not concession; there is no complete EPC contract on it and I am certain that the Federal Executive Council would be ready to award an EPC contract on it and that is what we have insisted that has to be done. Otherwise, you would find out that the cost of doing the bridge will be much more expensive when you adopt a piecemeal approach and under us, that should not happen.”