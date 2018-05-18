Nigeria have failed to go past the second round of the World Cup, but China-based midfielder Mikel believes the story will change this time round.“I believe we can beat Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, if we really want it,” soccernigeria.com quoted Mikel as saying in a special World Cup documentary.“We want to make history, to do well.”The former Chelsea star added, “We have a very young team who want to go past the other teams in the group. Nobody wants to let the team down.”Two-time African champions Nigeria open their campaign in Russia on June 16 against Croatia at Kaliningrad.Meanwhile, Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says the Eagles should win their group matches against Croatia and Iceland before a final group against Argentina.“It would be great to win our first two games before we face Argentina in our final group game,” Ndidi said in a special World Cup documentary.Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said, “We believed in our team and won a difficult qualifying group.“We hope for a fantastic World Cup, we will like to have good results.“We have young players, the youngest qualifiers for the World Cup, and they will like to fight, they like to win.”