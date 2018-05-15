President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday his administration is delivering on promises made with clear-cut targets.He added it was also prudently managing resources through a deliberate policy to plug wastages.Speaking at the palace of the Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, during a two-day visit, Buhari said the odds of initial dwindling oil prices did not discourage the government from setting targets for projects and achieving more in three years than the 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) misrule.He said the growing support the administration enjoys could be attributed to the understanding of Nigerians of the unpleasant realities it inherited, and the efforts to reposition the economy in spite of “what the opposition keeps sponsoring in the press”.The President, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, directed the Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, to work with the Jigawa State to alleviate the challenge of water scarcity in the state capital.The directive followed a complaint by the Emir of Dutse.On arrival in Jigawa State, the President began his engagements at Auyo, near Hadejia, where he inaugurated the expansion of an irrigation scheme and visited the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje.Buhari, who was received by a tumultuous crowd, thanked the Emir of Hadejia and his people for always supporting him, even when he was an opposition candidate.He said his visit to Hadejia was more of homecoming, promising to give more attention to the needs of the people in the Emirate.The Emir of Dutse hailed the Federal Government for its efforts in addressing the challenges of corruption, terrorism and drug abuse.The traditional ruler requested that the Date Palm Research Centre in Dutse, under the National Oil Palm Research Institute, be moved to the Federal University.He explaimed that the research centre would be more relevant and functional in the university.Both emirs held special prayers for the President and his administration.