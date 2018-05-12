The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says all issues raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in respect of the party, have been extensively addressed by its newly refocused and repositioned leadership.The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday.Ologbondiyan said that new reforms and rebranding efforts had returned PDP to the much-desired political platform that would represent aspirations of all Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.These reforms, according to him, were particularly the full entrenchment of internal democracy, all-inclusiveness and re-engineered mechanisms for good governance.“In the last five months, since the coming of the new leadership, under Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP had undergone extensive re-engineering in direct responses to suggestions, criticisms and wide-range of constructive counsels from Nigerians across board.“The transparent processes, leading to the peaceful conduct of an open, credible, free and fair governorship primary in Ekiti state.“This is at a time when other political parties are enmeshed in impunity-induced crisis and violence is a loud testimony of the democratic credentials and principles of the repositioned PDP.’’He added that the reconciliatory efforts of the Gov. Seriake Dickson-led committee, and other efforts at rebuilding the party, through its contact and integration committee, were already yielding results.He also said that such efforts were manifested in the crowd that graced PDP rallies in Jigawa, Katsina and Osun states.“Our party remains the only political platform with genuine followership and structure in all the electoral wards across the local government areas, states and the six geo-political zones in the country.“It is also instructive to add that majority of Nigerians still identify with the PDP as the vehicle for national cohesion, unity, economic prosperity and personal freedom of our citizens.Ologbondiyan said that PDP’s initiative towards the nation’s economic recovery had commenced with the development of a robust and all-inclusive blueprint that would reopen the “currently locked-down economic space.’’“Today, the repositioned PDP remains the best channel for the coalition of true democrats, who are desirous of removing the incompetent Buhari Presidency from Aso Rock, through the ballot, come 2019.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Obasanjo recently said that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the PDP, had the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the present political and socio-economic challenges. (NAN)