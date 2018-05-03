The Senate, through its spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi has said the summoning of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris was not because of the travails of one of its senators, Dino Melaye.





He said this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday.





Recall that earlier on Wednesday, Mr Idris failed to honour the invitation to appear before the Senate for the second time.





However, in his address to journalists, Mr Abdullahi claimed the main concern of the Senate was the state of insecurity in several parts of the country.





“Yes. He (IGP) was supposed to appear today but he did not appear. This is democracy and democracy is all about the people. In the course of all of this, there are many wrong impressions that he was invited because of the incident with Senator Dino Melaye.





“This is part of the truth because it is only one side of it and the major reason is the general state of insecurity which seems not to abate, that the Senate is concerned about and felt that he has a lot of information to put us through what he is doing.





“We are all victims of killings one way or another. If you are not from Benue or other states affected, it’s likely you have a relative or someone who’s from there,” he said.





He added that the Senate has always risen up to speak on cases of insecurity in the country even as he claimed ”the Senate wasn’t being sensational about it.”





“We organised a security summit. They were all invited and he came. I want us to be dispassionate about this. Let’s remove sensationalisation. We will not tolerate or condone things that go against the promotion of democracy in the country,” he said.





When asked why the Senate Committee on Judiciary failed to present its report on the impeachment of President Muhammad Buhari, he said, “It means they’ve not finished their work. They’re still working on it.”