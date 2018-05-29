Members of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) in the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said it is too early to say whether they will remain members of the APC.The spokesman of the group, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, told reporters after they met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, that” there is an understanding that is developing. There will also be further consultations”.The nPDP members recently wrote to the APC, protesting alleged marginalization and victimisation of its members.Copies of the letter were sent to the President and the Vice President.Baraje said: “So the party has invited us earlier on and now it is the turn of the Vice President, probably the next one will be the President.”Asked if they were satisfied with the discussion with the Vice President, Baraje said: “So far so good. We are looking forward to some of the promises. There will be other meetings because we have been put into subcommittees and then we will identify specific and general problems and then we will proceed to see Mr. President. But it was a very good meeting.”Asked if they will no longer quit the party, he said: “It is too early to say.”Osinbajo led the government delegation. Senate President Bukola Saraki led the nPDP delegation.Others in the government delegation are: APC Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawal Shuaibu, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President Ade Ipaye and National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno.On the nPDP side House of Represnetatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, former Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Senator Danjuma Goje and some members of the House.