After abandoning his seat in the midst of All Progressives Congress (APC) senators, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believes it’s only a matter of time before Dino Melaye joins its fold.

The opposition says it is anticipating the defection of the senator representing Kogi west who’s no longer comfortable among his own.





Melaye caused a scene on Wednesday when he resumed at senate plenary after his ordeal with the police.





Rather than sit among his colleagues in the APC, he opted to pitch his tent with PDP senators.





Addressing Senate President Bukola Saraki, he said: “Mr President I want to seek your indulgence you will call in the sergeant-at-arms to look for a comfortable seat for me on this side of the divide I am no longer comfortable sitting here (on his seat).





“The national chairman of PDP and the executive of the PDP in Kogi state I salute you. I thank Nigerians for their support. The battle to salvage this country from financial scavengers and economic cankerworms, to me, is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.”





Sensing an opening, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, said the party awaits Melaye’s “final porting”.





“This morning, senator Melaye crossed the aisle of the Red Chamber to the “comfortable” and “people-oriented” PDP side,” he tweeted.





“As a party, we welcome him and awaits his final porting to the peoples’ party.”