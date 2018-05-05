The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is fully prepared to hold congresses in the 484 wards in the state on Saturday, May 5.Malam Ibrahim Sarina, Secretary of APC in the state, gave the assurance in an interview within Kano on Friday.Sarina said that all necessary arrangements had been concluded for the successful conduct of the exercise.“We are very ready. Everything has been put in place and members of the party’s National Election Committee are already in Kano,’’ he said.Sarina said that each ward would produce 26 executive members from the position of Chairman to Ex-officio at the end of the exercise.The secretary said the party had resolved to conduct the congress through consensus.“We have decided that the congress be conducted through consensus but where it is not possible, people are free to do it through open ballot system,’’ he explained.Sarina said that the party would ensure justice and fairness in the entire process.“The congresses will be transparent as the party has put necessary measures in place,’’ he said.Sarina urged all party members to contribute to the success of the congresses by abiding by the guidelines of the party.The ruling party, APC, had fixed May 5 for the Ward congress; and the Local Government Area (LGA) and State Congresses for May 12 and May 19.