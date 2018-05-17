Leah

The of Information Lai Mohammed said yesterday that the Federal Government is doing everything to get Leah Sharibu freed.He, however, said the negotiation for her release from the Boko Haram is becoming tortuous.The terrorists abducted 111 girls from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on February.One hundred and five of them were released on March 21.Sharibu, a Christian girl, was held back following her refusal to denounce her faith.Fielding questions from reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister revealed that the negotiation has become tortuous, but assured that Buhari’s administration was “doing everything necessary to get others freed”.He, however, did not give further details on the present status of the negotiations.He said: “Mr. President actually addressed that issue in Washington and my position is always the same that we are yet to resolve the issue of six girls. One hundred and eleven girls were kidnapped, 105 were returned and we are busy on daily basis asking and negotiating and asking what happened to those five officially at least and then what is delaying the young girl, Leah Sharibu.“Negotiations with insurgents are quite tortuous and complicated at times, but I can assure you we are not leaving her to her fate and those who should are daily busy working on her release.”