» » WATCH VIDEO: VP Osinbajo shares school meal with pupils

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently paid a visit to Alagbaka Primary School, Akure, as part of activities marking his official visit to Ondo State.




A tweet by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, says Osinbajo’s visit is meant to assess the Homegrown School Feeding programme of the Federal Government.

He is a guest of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Vice President joined pupils of Primary 3B during the English Language lesson.

And when it was time for lunch, Osinbajo and Akeredolu relocated to Primary 3A, where they both shared the meal with the pupils.

Said, Osinbajo, “After teaching, naturally it is lunch time.

“The kids and I are eating lunch prepared by the @NHGSFP (Homegrown School Feeding programme)cooks in Ondo.

“I must confess the meal is tasty.”

The feeding programme currently feeds over 7.6m children across 24 states, Mr. Akande says.

