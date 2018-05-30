WATCH VIDEO BELOWIn April, Melaye was arrested after presenting himself to the police to answer questions on allegations of arming thugs to commit robbery and kidnapping.Speaking during plenary, Melaye, who was wearing a neck brace, said the police attempted to kill him twice while he was in their custody.He said: “Mr President I want to say that the Nigerian police attempted to kill me twice, one through the application of a chemical substance and the second time through injection. They actually came with an injection but God intervened.“Having appreciated God for his love and kindness and protection upon my soul, I want to specially acknowledge the Nigerian senate under the capable leadership and irremovable president of the senate. I want to thank you for your love, for your concern, for speaking for me and the course of democracy.“I will not also conclude my appreciation without appreciating the indomitable speaker of the house of representatives and indeed the house of representatives. I thank them immensely for showing that an injury to one is an injury to all.“The national chairman of PDP and the executive of the PDP in Kogi state I salute you. I thank Nigerians for their support. The battle to salvage this country from financial scavengers and economic cankerworms, to me, is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.“We must salvage this country together we don’t have any other to call our own. As my voice gets better, it will get louder. I shall not cease to ask questions where necessary.”Melaye asked Senate President Bukola Saraki for permission to leave his allotted seat and move to the opposite side of the chamber.“Mr President I want to seek your indulgence you will call in the sergeant-at-arms to look for a comfortable seat for me on this side of the divide I am no longer comfortable sitting here,” the senator said.