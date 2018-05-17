Reno Omokri, former New Media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, to warn her husband about the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.





Omokri said Aisha should warn the President to do something about Magu before the fate of the late Head of State, Sani Abacha befalls him.





He issued the warning while criticising the decision of Magu to wear a lapel of Buhari during an interview on national television.





In a tweet, the United States-based pastor wrote, “If @aishambuhari loves her husband, she should warn him to do something about Magu quickly. God is not mocked.





“The last time public servants wore the image of a man on their clothes was under Abacha and God answered Abacha. We have a jealous God who will not tolerate a man god!





“Someone should remind Ibrahim Magu it was the PDP that created EFCC not Buhari. And in 16 years that the PDP governed Nigeria, not one of the chairmen of the EFCC ever wore a lapel pin promoting the reelection of the PDP President that appointed him. Magu is a shameful aberration.”