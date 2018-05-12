 Voting ends in Ekiti APC governorship primary, sorting begins | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Voting has ended in the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

Casting of ballots by delegates ended at 4.13 pm



Delegates from Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area were the last to exercise their franchise.

NigerianEye learnt that sorting of ballot papers has begun at press time.

The agents of the aspirants are standing behind the ballot boxes allotted to their principals.

The ballot papers are being drawn out of the box and the names of the aspirants voted on the ballot papers called out by the panel secretary.

More details later.

