It’s ‘assurance’ season and no one wants to be left out.







The latest person to hop aboard the assurance train is Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representatives.





The lawmaker surprised his wife, Yemisi, with a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon for her 50th birthday.





Gbajabiamila presented his wife the gift at the weekend. The white-coloured vehicle was wrapped in a red bow and carries the plate number ‘Assurance’.





Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere I constituency, is seen embracing his wife in the video.





The couple was surrounded by friends and well-wishers during the presentation of the vehicle.





Watch below.