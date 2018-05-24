Some of the protesters who stormed the office of Amnesty International in Abuja on Wednesday were caught struggling for money hours after the exercise.

The protesters had accused the human rights group of blackmailing the military.





In the video, women – some had children strapped to their backs – were seen struggling to get their own share.





“Madam, give us N500,” a woman said in pidgin, to which a fair-complexioned lady in charge of the money responded, also in pidgin, “If you tear my cloth; you wan tear my cloth?”





The lady managed to escape into a waiting car and fled almost immediately.





An official of the organisation who spoke off the record on Wednesday morning had said the protest was stage- managed.





“This is not a coincidence. We are launching a report tomorrow and they came here today,” the official had said.





On Thursday, Amnesty will release a report showing how women who fled Boko Haram conflict were abused in military run camps or detention.





Below is a video of the protesters: