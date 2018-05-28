Femi Gbajabiamila, legislator representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the House of Representatives, surprised his wife with a brand new G-Wagon on her 50th birthday.Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, shared the photos and video from the birthday party which saw the birthday ‘girl’ wearing two voluminous dresses, while the lawmaker wore a Gucci Heritage Web tape crêpe wool jacket worth $3,450 (N1.2m), paired with matching flared pants that cost another $1,350 (N487,350).The number plate of the G-Wagon is ‘Assurance,’ obviously riding on the trend set by singer, Davido, when he gifted his girlfriend, Chioma, a Porsche on her birthday and called it Assurance.