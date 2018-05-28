Femi Gbajabiamila, legislator representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the House of Representatives, surprised his wife with a brand new G-Wagon on her 50th birthday.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, shared the photos and video from the birthday party which saw the birthday ‘girl’ wearing two voluminous dresses, while the lawmaker wore a Gucci Heritage Web tape crêpe wool jacket worth $3,450 (N1.2m), paired with matching flared pants that cost another $1,350 (N487,350).
The number plate of the G-Wagon is ‘Assurance,’ obviously riding on the trend set by singer, Davido, when he gifted his girlfriend, Chioma, a Porsche on her birthday and called it Assurance.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.