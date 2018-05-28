 VIDEO: Like Davido, Nigerian lawmaker buys wife G-Wagon with number plate ‘Assurance’ | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » VIDEO: Like Davido, Nigerian lawmaker buys wife G-Wagon with number plate ‘Assurance’

Femi Gbajabiamila, legislator representing Surulere 1 Constituency in the House of Representatives, surprised his wife with a brand new G-Wagon on her 50th birthday.


Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, shared the photos and video from the birthday party which saw the birthday ‘girl’ wearing two voluminous dresses, while the lawmaker wore a Gucci Heritage Web tape crêpe wool jacket worth $3,450 (N1.2m), paired with matching flared pants that cost another $1,350 (N487,350).

The number plate of the G-Wagon is ‘Assurance,’ obviously riding on the trend set by singer, Davido, when he gifted his girlfriend, Chioma, a Porsche on her birthday and called it Assurance.

