A video of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), struggling to read a speech, is trending online.

In the video, Idris finds it difficult to pronounce the words, as he constantly repeats the words “I mean” and “transmission”.





There were traits of dyslexia, a learning difficulty, in his delivery.





WHAT IS DYSLEXIA?

According to a definition by NHS.co.uk, it is a common learning difficulty that can cause problems with reading, writing and spelling. It’s a “specific learning difficulty”, which means it causes problems with certain abilities used for learning, such as reading and writing. Unlike a learning disability, intelligence isn’t affected.





Idris was said to have been caught in the “embarrassing” video on Monday, when he visited Kano to commission the police technical intelligence unit in the state.





We can't say if the video was doctored, though that did not cover up for his mistake, just that it was repeated over and again.





“I mean, transmission, I mean effort, that the transmission cooperation to transmission, I mean transmission to have effect, ehm, apprehend, I mean, apprehensive towards the recommendation, recommended formation effective and effect, I mean, apprehensive at the transmission of…and transmission and transmission for the effective in the police command,” Idris said





After several attempts to get his speech right, the IGP, struggling with his paper, apologised to his audience.





“Sorry, I’m sorry please,” he said.





However, Ibrahim’s struggle did not end there. A man in suit joins him to help hold down his script, and even helped with the pronunciation of the words. But this didn’t make the reading any better for the IGP.





“All effective the transmission, other transmission, I can state without contradiction that I have commissioned what?” he continued.





“Over transmission of, over transmission of, over all kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes, I mean, ehm, commission transmission, recommendation transmission.”





Below is the video:



