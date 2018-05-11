President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the United Kingdom for Nigeria, the UK chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has informed.His aircraft, Air Force 1, reportedly departed the London Stansted Airport at exactly 12:33hrs for Nigeria, the chapter said.The President had travelled to London on May 8 on a four-day medical check-up.In a series of tweets posted on the chapter’s verified Twitter handle on Friday, Buhari departed the UK for Nigeria after his four-day visit solely for medical reasons.Members had paid what they described as “farewell visit” to the president shortly before his departure.“@APCUKingdom farewell visit to @NGRPresident @MBuhari before departure this afternoon,” the chapter had tweeted.“We wish @NGRPresident @MBuhari and presidential team a safe flight back to 🇳🇬.🇳🇬Air force one departed #Stansted at exactly 12:33hrs for 🇳🇬.”[PHOTONEWS]@APCUKingdom farewell visit to @NGRPresident @MBuhari before departure this afternoon.@APCYouthUK @denilucs @TheReflectorNG @IfeSarumi1 @DOlusegun pic.twitter.com/Zj6VXjcIcB— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) May 11, 2018[BREAKING] BON VOYAGEWe wish @NGRPresident @MBuhari and presidential team a safe flight back to 🇳🇬.🇳🇬Air force one departed #Stansted at exactly 12:33hrs for 🇳🇬.[Video: Illustration]@DigiCommsNG @GarShehu @FemAdesina @Laurestar @BashirAhmaad @Satundee @abikedabiri pic.twitter.com/eobBdog5zh— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) May 11, 2018