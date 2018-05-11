His aircraft, Air Force 1, reportedly departed the London Stansted Airport at exactly 12:33hrs for Nigeria, the chapter said.
The President had travelled to London on May 8 on a four-day medical check-up.
In a series of tweets posted on the chapter’s verified Twitter handle on Friday, Buhari departed the UK for Nigeria after his four-day visit solely for medical reasons.
Members had paid what they described as “farewell visit” to the president shortly before his departure.
