Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, has called President Muhamadu Buhari and reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between his country and Nigeria.





Heather Nauert, spokeswoman the Department of State, said during the call, Pompeo also underscored Buhari’s visit to the US on April 30, and recognised Nigeria’s leadership in Africa.





“On May 17, Secretary Pompeo called Nigerian President Buhari,” Nauert said.





“The secretary noted the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian and American people and underscored the themes of the April 30 official working visit of President Buhari to the White House.





“He recognised Nigerian leadership across the African continent on priorities we share: countering terrorism and other threats to peace and security, creating economic opportunity, fighting corruption, and advancing democracy and stability.





“The secretary welcomed continued cooperation in advancing our nations’ mutual prosperity.”





Buhari visited the US on April 30 on the invitation of President Donald Trump, and held bilateral meetings with the US counterpart at the White House.





The meetings, which also had cabinet members from both sides, focused on security, economy and the fight against corruption.