The camp of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday replied comments made by Adams Oshiomhole.





The former Edo Governor had on Friday described the Jonathan government as corrupt.





Reacting, Reno Omokri, in a statement on Saturday called Oshiomhole “a confirmed liar who has already been proven by no less an institution than the State Department of the United States Government”.





Omokri wrote: “It will be recalled that on July 27, 2015, Adams Oshiomhole alleged that the State Department of the United States Government told him while he was on an official visit that just one minister who served under President Jonathan stole $6 billion from the treasury.





“At that time Oshiomhole said: “The PDP destroyed the country. I mean from the lips of American officials, senior officials of the State Department said one minister, under PDP, cornered as much as $6 billion. The man said even by Washington standards, that is earth-shattering.”





“However, the very next day, the State Department of the United States Government denied Oshiomhole’s assertions and said as follows:









“The U.S. should not be drawn into such irresponsible comment as alleged by Mr. Oshiomhole. America has a transparent administration that doesn’t hide when people make a statement.





“If Mr. Oshiomhole claims a U.S. official told him that a Nigerian minister stole $6 billion, he should name the official instead of hiding behind an anonymous source.





“The truth is that Adams Oshiomhole is embarrassed by the monumental thievery uncovered under the Buhari Administration and is eager to divert the public’s attention from such including:





“The $25 billion NNPC Contract Scam; The return, reinstatement and double promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina; The failure to announce who owns the $43 million Ikoyi Apartment loot; The reinstatement of the Executive Secretary of the NHIS despite his indictment for misappropriating ₦10 billion;





“The non prosecution of former SGF Babachir Lawal; The recent HSLi ‘Israeli’ $195 million contract scam; The double payment of the Abacha lawyers scam; The ₦1.1 billion budgeted to clean the NSA’s office, amongst others.





“I also call on journalists to go to Abuja and Edo State to appraise the value of Adams Oshiomhole’s homes which are more expensive and worth more than former President Jonathan’s homes in Abuja and Bayelsa.





“Yet former President Jonathan was a deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President while Oshiomhole was a labour leader before becoming a Governor. From where did he get the money to build such palatial homes?”