 U.S. allegedly deports Nigerian student over artificial hair
» » U.S. allegedly deports Nigerian student over artificial hair

A Nigerian student has allegedly been deported from the U.S. over the large quantity of weaves in her luggage.



According to the Twitter user @_Brayz, who shared the story on Saturday, the Nigerian student had been admitted into a university for her masters, only for her to arrive for her programme with weaves.

Not only was she deported, she was also banned from entering America for the next five years, the tweet claimed.







