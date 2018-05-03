People's Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state chapter, said Thursday that under Governor Rochas Okorocha, the state has been subjected to a laughing stock.Mr. Jude Ejike Njoku, spoke at the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, center Owerri, during his declaring to contest for 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.Njoku who is the former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, also said that at the moment the state under Okorocha, needs sanity.He said: “I want to say with all humility, I am the most educated, knowledgeable, most experienced, trusted and tested.“Governor is an executive position. As former Chief Executive Officer, of a university, you know that the university is a complex organisation. And I was able to deal with this situation competently.”Njoku argued that, “Some of us who are contesting for the governorship position do not know how the government House functions.“We shall restore sanity in Imo state. We are more or less a laughing stock. What I am saying it that we need to restore sanity. Let us restore hope. Our people have restore hope.“We are people who are traumatized. Let us restore due process, accountability, dignity of Imo state and its people. Let us restore peace, tranquility and the rich culture of the people.“Let us restore the will of God. Let us restore all that is good in Imo state. After restoring we will start to rebuild.”He also was of the view that, “Restructuring of the finances of Imo state is necessary, because when this administration has gone there will be a lot of debts. We need financial experts to salvage the state from total collapse.“Let me say this, lack of accountability and transparency, international agencies are running away from investing in the state.”