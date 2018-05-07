The ​United Kingdom has introduced online divorces in England,​ ​Wales.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ)​ made the announcement.





The MoJ says the stress of applying for a divorce could be eased, thanks to the new online service that removed ​the need for any paper forms.





​According to China news agency, Xinhua, the online service uses clear, non-technical language, with the whole process able to be completed online,​ ​including payment and uploading supporting evidence.





The ministry said 1,000 petitions were issued through the new system during the recent pilot phase, with more than​ ​​nine of every 10 saying they were satisfied with the service.





The MoJ say court staff currently spend 13,000 hours dealing with complex paper divorce forms, but this simpler​ ​and less technical online service has already contributed to a 95 per cent drop in the number of applications​ ​being returned because of mistakes.





Justice Minister, Lucy Frazer, said: “Allowing divorce applications to be made online will help make sure we are





​ ​best supporting people going through an often difficult and painful time.





“More people will have the option of moving from paper-based processes to online systems which will cut waste,​ ​speed up services which can be safely expedited, and otherwise better fit with modern day life.”





Sir James Munby, President of the Family Division of the High Court, said: “The online divorce pilot has been​ ​a triumphant success and shows that this must be the way of the future.”





The changes are part of a 1.4 billion U.S. dollar program to transform the court system, making it quicker,​ ​more accessible and easier to use for all.





The Courts and Tribunals Service cited the example of divorce applicant Rebecca who used the new on-line service​ ​and received legal confirmation of her divorce less than 12 weeks later.





Another applicant Elaine Everett, separated for more than two years before applying for her divorce, said:​ ​“It was marvellous, pain free and less stressful than the paper form which I tried several years ago to​ ​complete but got fed up of it being rejected.”