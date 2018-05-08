Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has opened up on the campaign against corruption, stressing that the Federal Government’s approach to the fight was defective and yet to produce any serious conviction after three years.





Recall that the global anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International, TI, had in February ranked Nigeria low in its 2017 Corruption Perception Index, CPI, placing Nigeria in the 148th position out of 180.





But Bakare on Channels Television programme, Roadmap 2019, on Monday, pointed out that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had not fought the war against corruption in a sustainable and holistic manner.





The fiery preacher, who was running mate to Buhari during the 2011 general elections, said while some of the accused had been treated with kid’s gloves, others had been hammered even when their guilt had not been completely established.





According to him, “All I hear today is corruption is fighting back. It’s a thing of deep concern for me that up till this hour, three years after, except the likes of Sambo Dasuki who had been detained more or less forever for whatever reasons, I have not seen any serious conviction.





“I have seen pats on the back via ‘return some and leave the rest’ and I have seen sensationalism. If we turn the searchlight into the body polity in Nigeria, it will not be absolutely out of place to say the synonym for politics in Nigeria is banditry, regardless of who is in power.”









Pastor Bakare, who faulted the Buhari-administration for failing to deliver on its major campaign promises, expressed worry over the killings of people in Benue State and some other parts of the country.





“These attacks have shown that the country needs to renegotiate its union,” Bakare said.