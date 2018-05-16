The House of Representatives ad-hoc panel probing the management of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, on Tuesday threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria, Adesola Adeduntan, for allegedly refusing to honour several of its invitations to provide answers to questions regarding the bank’s role in the policy.

The panel, headed by Hon. Abubakar Nuhu Damburam (APC, Kano), was furious that despite sending several letters to the bank seeking the presence of the MD as the chief accounting officer to appear and explain the various TSA accounts operated by his bank, he has constantly ignored them.





The Reps members, therefore, issued a summon on the bank chief, asking Adeduntan to either appear by next Tuesday or face arrest as a warrant would be issued against him.





Members of the panel had reasoned that First Bank has something to hide which explains why the CEO is hell-bent on ignoring them.





They vowed to invoke relevant sections of the constitution to force compliance as they will not tolerate situations where corporate bodies operating in the country would behave the way they like and at the same time want to make money from government.





They cited relevant sections of the constitution, which they said give them powers to summon any person in the country as well as investigate anomalies with a view to encouraging good governance and exposing waste.