President Donald Trump of the United States, U.S, on Thursday informed Kim Jong Un that their much-mouthed June 12 meeting in Singapore will no longer hold, basing the cancellation on the North Korean leader’s ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in a letter.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in a letter to Kim released by the White House.





In the letter, the American leader thanked Kim for the “wonderful dialogue” that had developed in recent weeks between the two nations while leaving the door open to a rescheduled summit in the future.





“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write,” Trump said, adding that “the world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth.”





Trump’s letter came after North Korea attacked US Vice President, Mike Pence as “ignorant and stupid” for his warnings over the planned summit, renewing a threat to cancel the historic talks.





The US President had on Tuesday declared that, “It may not work out for June 12,” regarding the planned meeting in Singapore between the U.S. and North Korea.





On Wednesday, Trump disclosed that a decision would take place “next week” about whether the summit would go on as scheduled, amid reports that high-level U.S. and North Korean officials were set to hold a pivotal planning meeting over the weekend in Singapore.