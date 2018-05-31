, a Nigerian rapper, actor and lawyer, also known as Folarin Falana just released a music video,It’s his take on the Childish Gambino’s groundbreaking This is America video.This video is arguably the most socio-political cooncious Nigerian song this decade.Thesong shows Falz deliver an important piece of social commentary, often with dark humor to highlight many of the worst socio-economic issues in today’s Nigeria, particularly for the country’s leaders. It’s already been endorsed by US hip hop legend Sean “Diddy” Combs.The song begins with speeches given by Femi Falana, Falz’s father, a lawyer and human rights advocate. In one speech, he talks about Nigeria operating a “predatory neo-colonial capitalist system” which was founded on fraud and exploitation which is bound to lead to corruption—which forms the main premise for the message of the song.A Fulani herdsman playing the ukulele jumps up suddenly to attack a man with machete, referring to the growing dread of spreading herdsmen attacks around the country. He is joined by four ladies wearing dark-colored hijabs, obviously symbolizing the kidnapped Chibok girls.Back in February, a sales clerk, “Madam Philomina” at the national university admissions board, JAMB, claimed 36 million naira of the board’s funds had been swallowed by a snake, Falz has a snake writhing in a basket of naira notes to capture yet another example of the absurdity of Nigeria’s daily corruption.In the next scene a young university student alights from a bus, staggering uncertainly with what is we can only presume is a bottle of codeine cough syrup in one hand and a cup on the other alluding to Nigeria’s opioid crisis. But as this is going on, Falz calls out president Buhari’s government and others for never doing anything Nigeria’ looters who never see jail time and instead are returning to contest in upcoming elections.Even in the seriousness of Nigeria’s mounting insecurity issues, Falz again pokes fun at the absurdity of it all referencing a Nigerian police station, which earlier this year said it had to close by 6pm “for security reasons”.Nigeria’s hugely popular reality show, Big Brother Nigeria is parodied as Big Sister Nigeria with an enthusiastic winner celebrating his 25 million naira and car prize, you could say it’s a distraction for Nigeria’s youthful masses because in the next scene a loud Christian pastor in full cassock is preaching about the power of miracles. At this point Falz addresses stories of sexual assault by several pastors taking advantage of a desperate people.Furthermore, Nigeria’s electricity woes are portrayed as two young men are shown trying to turn on gasoline generators; a popular household power source. In the same breath, Falz raps about the infamous comments of the president Buhari to the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster portraying Nigerian youth as lazy.The Nigerian Special Anti Robbery squad (SARs) makes an appearance in the video. Two young men are picked up, with identification, but will be carted away as criminals. While one person’s father is able to pay the bribe, the other is left with the police again a commentary on one law for the wealthy and nothing for the ordinary person.Nigeria’s inspector general, Idris Ibrahim wasn’t going to get away without a cameo, given his disastrous 'Transmission' speech earlier this month in which he stuttered and repeated the same words so often there were genuine questions about whether he was fully literate or drugged up. As in the beginning, an audio recording of Femi Falana taking shots at church-owned private institutions of education, taking offerings from poor parishoners then charging school fees which only their wealthy members can afford.This is a MUST WATCH video for every NigerianWATCH IT BELOW...