The Nigerian police says a trending video of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), struggling to read a speech, was doctored.

People have differed over the authenticity of the video which surfaced online on Wednesday.





While some argued that it was edited, others of the opinion that it is real, with speculations that he exhibited signs of dyslexia.





In the video, Idris found it difficult to pronounce the words and fumbles with his script, as he constantly repeats “I mean” and “transmission”.





At some point, he apologised to his audience, after which a man walks up to him to help with the pronunciation.





A Twitter user, @olajidenigeria, asked the force to clarify if the video was modified or not.





“I saw a video yesterday on social media about the Inspector General of Police not able to read his own speech. Some of us suspect it is a doctored video, can you clarify that please? Thank you,” @olajidenigeria asked.





The police replied: “Thank you for your question. Yes it was doctored. #AskThePolice”

Meanwhile, another “uncomplimentary” video of the IGP also surfaced on social media less than 24 hours after the first.





In the undated video, Idris can be seen committing another blunder as he made a wrong turn during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.





The wrong turn was sequel to a premature salute by the police chief when he joined his fellow service chiefs to lay wreaths.





He also saluted earlier than his colleagues.