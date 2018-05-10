

A video of a man commanding his boss to sign a document has gone viral on social media. The unidentified Nigerian man was seen preaching as he commanded his boss to sign a document in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

In the video, the man was seen claiming that the Holy Spirit had commanded him to direct his boss into signing the document. He told his boss to sign the document to honour God who created him.





The unidentified man kept on commanding his boss to sign the document in the name of Jesus Christ and the boss just kept quiet staring at him in disbelief.





He was later taken away by the security guard that came in to escort him out of the room under the orders of the boss. It could be seen that the security guard was brought in by a staff of the company where







