The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, has said transparency international cannot tell Nigeria’s corruption story better than its citizens.





He said this while lamenting Nigeria’s low ranking on the corruption index recently released by Transparency International.





Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of Nigeria’s Open Government (OGP) week in Abuja, Mustapha said: “Several statistics have been bandied by third parties about the rate of corruption in Nigeria. But what they do not understand is the context and contours of corruption in Nigeria. That is why they end up creating a wrong perception about our nation.









“On our part, we would evolve an efficient and reliable mechanism for self-evalution because they cannot tell our corruption story better than us.





“In two weeks, the office of the SGF will launch its upgraded website with a window for citizens’ participation and links to the websites of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Therefore, political office holders and public servants should desist from looting public treasury as they are going to be watched.”