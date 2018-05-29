Traders in Ebonyi who obverse the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra on Wednesday, May 30, will permanently forfeit their shops, Governor David Umahi said on Tuesday.Umahi, who made the declaration in Abakaliki while addressing the people at the 2018 democracy day celebration, noted that such order would not be observed in the state.He said that the state was terribly marginalised during its days in the old Anamabra, Enugu and Abia and was now making efforts to “find its feet.”“We do not need distractions or second colonisation as we continue to believe in God to change our narrative with no man born of a woman setting us back.“Any trader that closes shop on the day will forfeit it forever and any protest will be decisively dealt with.“Ebonyi indigenes should go about their businesses peacefully and safely and if the South-East governors say we don’t want IPOB activities, it does not mean that we are happy with the zone’s marginalisation in the country,” he said.The governor noted that “the manner in which IPOB was pursuing its cause is not right,” as the Ohaneze Ndigbo took the right action in the comity of Igbo sons and daughters.“We call on the Federal Government to look into the plight of south-east and address the issue of marginalisation, because we believe in one Nigeria that will enshrine justice and fairness.“We also believe in the sanctity of human lives and call on the citizens to co-operate in ensuring the growth and development of the state and country,” he said.(NAN)