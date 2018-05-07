Adeniyi Johnson, Nollywood actor, says his ex-wife, Toyin Abraham, was romantically involved with Seun Egbegbe while they were still married.

The ‘Meet the In-laws’ star married Toyin Abraham(formerly Aimakhu) in 2013 but the marriage was short-lived after accusations of infidelity brought the union to an end in 2015.





“When a relationship doesn’t work, both people are at fault,” he said in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on ‘Rubbin Minds’, a programme on Channels TV.





“But when it reaches the point where someone is being painted black and the other person is being painted as a saint, it can’t be a one man factor to crash a marriage.





“For instance, I was accused of cheating. I heard a lot, I read a lot and till now there’s no evidence. The Internet doesn’t forget.





“Seun Egbegbe, permit me to mention the name, I’m not spiting anybody, I’m just making reference, he said as at May 31st they started seeing and we still celebrated our second year anniversary by July.





“But at the same time, I take all fault. If I had managed the situation well as a man. It wouldn’t have gotten to the point it got to.”





The collapse of the marriage took a toll on Abraham who once revealed that she turned to drugs to cope.





The relationship of Abraham and Egbegbe, which was thrown in the limelight when Egbegbe was accused of theft, was also short-lived.