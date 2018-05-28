Key leaders of various camps of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta have pledged to work with the Federal Government to deepen peace and stability in the oil-rich region in order to pave the way for hitch-free elections in 2019 and beyond.The leaders, including Chief Bibopre Ajube, aka General Shoot-at-Sight; Victor Ben, alias Boyloaf, and HRH Ateke Tom, among others, weekend, expressed their support in Lagos, at a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.Representatives of other frontline leaders of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta, including Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, attended the meeting.Special Assistant (Media) to the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Mr. Murphy Ganagana, in a statement yesterday and while noting some fundamental omissions by the Federal Government in the implementation of the Amnesty Programme, said that they stressed the need for such issues to be resolved to ensure sustainable peace in the region and the nation.“If you want peace, we’ve got something wrong and this needs to be corrected. There are some things that we need to present to the Federal Government. We are ready to support this government. We are ready to make peace in our kingdoms. But how can we keep the peace when you don’t make provisions for leaders of the ex-agitators?“We are going to support you and by your appointment, the Federal Government is expecting all Niger Delta people to come together and support it. That is what they expect from you and we are going to give you the support. Anything concerning your office, we will follow you,” he added.In his remarks, Richard Akinaka, who represented Ateke Tom, said the people of Rivers State, particularly the Okrika ethnic group, identify with Dokubo’s vision and have resolved to align with the Amnesty Programme in its original mandate through commendable initiatives.