The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has reacted to social media criticisms over his declaration that non-tithers will not make heaven.Pastor Adeboye, who spoke on Saturday at the church’s Northern Regional Camp in Jos, Plateau State, reiterated his warning that tithing was a necessary condition to inherit the Kingdom of God, adding that none of the requirements should be left out.Pastor Adeboye drew criticism from several celebrities and on-air personalities after he warned about the dangers of ignoring tithing during the April Holy Ghost Service of the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, stated that born-again Christians, who do not give to God one-tenth of their income, may not make heaven.Giving a message on the theme: ‘Stronger Than My Enemy’, the ‘Daddy G.O.’ admonished the congregants to ignore those criticisms from those who have been “attacking me on the internet” but who do not know they are also attacking the church.The man of God quoted from the scripture in Matthew 23:23 where Jesus rebuked the scribes and pharisees for not complying with all the tenets of the Kingdom.The minister asked the congregation, “They say Pastor Adeboye only talks about tithes, is it only what I preach? Don’t I talk about holiness, healing, prosperity, salvation?”“Don’t let anybody deceive you because if you meet Jesus on the Last Day, you don’t say I stopped paying tithes because somebody said it is wrong,” he added.Speaking earlier, the G.O. also made reference to one of his critics, a pastor who used to run one of the biggest churches in Europe, but whose congregation have now dwindled.While stressing the need for members to avoid mockers, he drew an analogy of madness, which he categorised into three. The first are those, who are already mad and on the streets; second category he said is made up of well-dressed individuals, who might not appear mad but are actually mad, “in Yoruba they are called Were Alaso”; and the third category, he said, are those who stand by to watch the mad dancing.The two-day programme features ministration for pastors’ children, Workers and Ministers Conference, anointing service and an inter-denominational service.