Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Paris Saint-Germain’s new manager on a two-year deal.The German, who has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2016-17 season, will replace Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes.“It is with great joy, pride and ambition that I join this great global football club that is Paris Saint-Germain,” said Tuchel in a statement released on Monday by PSG. “I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet. With my staff, we will do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest international level. There is tremendous potential in Paris and this is the most exciting challenge that has come to me.”The 44-year-old was appointed at Jürgen Klopp’s successor at Dortmund in 2015 and won the DFB-Pokal last season, but left after falling out with the club hierarchy. Before Dortmund Tuchel was in charge of Mainz for five years.Emery’s two-year spell in charge at the Parc des Princes will come to an end after PSG’s final game of the season at Caen on Saturday. The Spaniard led them to the Ligue 1 title this season but saw his side eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.