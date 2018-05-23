 There is urgent need to restructure, re-configure Nigeria – Soyinka | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said that there is urgent need to restructure and re-configure the country in a way that would suit all sections in Nigeria.


He spoke at the Second Chinua Achebe International Conference at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Wednesday.

Soyinka, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Pat Asadu were honoured at the event where the Nobel Laureate, was given a “Life Achievement Award.”

Chairman of the event and former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, said the leaders of the South West, South-South and Middle Belt would meet in the Middle Belt before organising a mass rally in Lagos, where they would announce a party they would vote for to ensure the restructuring of the country.

