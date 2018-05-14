











Online casinos continued to gain traction worldwide, also propelled further by the growing popularity of crypto currency. The Nigerian market remains particularly attractive for those who invest in this booming industry. A fast-growing population with better access to Internet will be able to tap into the immense potential of online gambling operators.









A Bright Future for Nigerian Online Gaming

Nigerian players have already discovered the perks of online gaming as opposed to brick-and-mortar venues. Experts predict that within the next five years, this country will be one of the fastest growing African nations for online gambling. That’s because players are already familiar with sports betting, casino games and lotteries and only need an environment where they can pursue their hobbies.

PricewaterhouseCoopers reports indicate that the gross gambling revenue is on the rise in many African countries. Nigerian players could be the beneficiaries of the overall progress made by the industry. The latter is positively impacted by the arrival of new technologies, which grants players more freedom in choosing their favorite games. In countries where online gambling is regulated, the state coffers also enjoy a steady stream of revenue from taxation.



