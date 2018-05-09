A Bill to repeal Terrorism, Prevention, Act, 2011 and enact Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill has yesterday, scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.Mr Kayode Oladele, who sponsored the bill, said measures to combat kidnapping and hijacking were incorporated into the new bill.He said the bill would provide measures for suppressing financing of terrorism in the country, adding that the move became necessary to enable Nigeria effectively implement international instruments on the prevention and combating of terrorism.According to him, “several fundamental changes were incorporated into the revised bill to ensure the domestication of international counter-terrorism conventions and protocols ratified by Nigeria in compliance with certain UN Security Council resolutions.“The expansion of the definition of what constitutes acts of terrorism led to the improvements made to sections 12 and 13 of the bill to incorporate any weapon, explosive or other lethal device to a terrorist group.”