Musician, Tekno, and his long standing girlfriend, Lola Rae, have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl.
In his Instagram handle, teknoofificial, Tekno on Saturday congratulated himself “for this beautiful new born baby’’.
“I am proud to be called a dad! Thanks you once again for putting things together.’’
25-year-old Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno Miles or simply Tekno, from Ebonyi state has been dating Lola for a long time.
Tekno, a singer-songwriter, producer, performer and dancer and an Ebonyi State indigene has yet to marry Lola.
Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, 27, professionally known as Lola Rae, is a Nigerian-born singer and dancer of Ghanaian and British descent.
The arrival of the baby has heralded social comments, with Slay Queen (Period Partner), @duchesskk, saying: “Tekno and Lola Rae having a baby together is all the shock I need for the rest of the month. Thanks’’.
Non_Vogue Ass @voguechic said: “I didnt even know Lola rae and Tekno were still together let alone pregnant! Congrats to both. A baby is a blessing.’’
Fat Belly ‘Nenye @The_Nenye, posted: “I thought Lola Rae dating Tekno was a joke. Well dang! They have a baby together now.’’
