President Muhammadu Buhari has been confirmed to receive the Super Eagles on Tuesday evening at the State House in Abuja before the team flies out on May 30 for its international friendly against England at the Wembley Stadium on June 2.The team are expected in Abuja on Tuesday morning from Portharcourt where they played a 1-1 draw with Congo DR in a farewell match at the Adokiye Amiesimeka Stadium on Monday.Tuesday’s visit to the villa comes after a seminar for the team that is being organised by the NigeriaFootball Federation at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on wealth creation in the afternoon.NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman of Strategy Committee, Mallam Shehu Dikko told thenff.com that the seminar, which will see leading voices in the private sector who are partners of the NFF delivering papers.“We believe that it is important to also afford the players and their officials the opportunity tolisten to critical advice in the area of wealth creation, business opportunities, investments andportfolio management.“The focus should not always be entirely on playing football. Of course, the game on the pitch isimportant. But after the game, there is that aspect of human existence that also requires adroitmanagement and knowledge –based action. Moreover, they cannot play football for ever. Management of what they have is key to life after retirement.”The NFF has informed players and officials about the seminar, which will hold between 1.45pm and 2.30pm.