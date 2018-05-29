Are you in support?

Anthony Uja has called on Super Eagles of Nigeria to walk away in case of any racial abuse in Russia.The Nigerian national football team will feature in its sixth World Cup appearance in Russia, with fixtures to play against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.Speaking on radio, the Nigeria international and German Bundesliga Mainz 05 player said the World Cup is a big stage where racism should not be tolerated.The former Warri Wolves’ player, who last season, was at the centre of a racial abuse in his Europe club side, said he would expect Nigeria and other World Cup-bound countries, to take a tough stance against racism at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.‘There’s no bigger statement than to walk off the pitch in protest against racism. No World Cup game has ended abruptly, but with the global attention if players do it; to protest racism I will support it.’‘I do not advocate it and I don’t think FIFA will support it, but Players must do something about it. Racism may live beyond our time but we need to make a strong statement,’ he said.Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ defender, William Troost-Ekong has expressed a similar opinion to protest against racial abuse, stating that players should be able to express their thoughts on racism by abandoning any match.