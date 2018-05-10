Residents on Wednesday foiled a suicide attack on a mosque in a community in Borno State.It was gathered that two female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate a mosque at the Polo Jiddari area of the town during early morning prayer.Confirming the development, the spokesman for the police in Borno, Edet Okon, in a statement said, “Today being 09/05/18 at about 0500 hours, two female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate one Alhaji Bunu’s mosque.“They were sighted by worshippers who promptly raised the alarm. As a result, the bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies, killing themselves only.“A team of EOD and other combat police personnel were promptly deployed to sanitise the scene and render the area safe. The Commissioner of Police, Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu, advises members of the public to go about their lawful activities without fear and to remain alert at all times.”